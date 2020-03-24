Davenport police investigate hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle

Davenport police are investigating a Monday night hit-and-run crash that involved a stolen vehicle.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash about 9:40 p.m. near 37th Street and Mississippi Avenue, according to Davenport police.

The original call stated there were possible shots fired, however no scene was located and any other indication of shots being fired was unfounded.

Preliminary information indicated one vehicle traveling south crashed into a second vehicle, traveling north. The occupants of the first vehicle fled on foot. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

The vehicle that subjects fled from was reported stolen from the area of 37th Street and Mississippi Avenue.

Officers checked the area for possible subjects who fled but none were located at this time.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Quad-City Times​

