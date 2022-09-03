Davenport police investigate overnight shooting

Davenport Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday at the Kwik Star at 1650 W. Kimberly Road.

Officers were sent to the Kwik Star at 2:32 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers found one person who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”