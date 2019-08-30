Davenport police have taken three people into custody as they investigate what could turn out to be a rolling shootout between two vehicles that began in the 900 block of Brown Street and ended in the 2100 block of Pine Street near the intersection of West Lombard Street.
Davenport police were called to the 2100 block of Pine Street at 7:06 p.m. Friday in reference to a shots fired call. When officers got to the scene they located 11 shell casings and there was a stolen vehicle parked on Pine just north of West Locust Street with several bullet holes in the rear.
Two men ran from the scene, first down Pine across Locust Street and then west toward North Lincoln Avenue. People near the Hy-Vee at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and West Locust Street helped point police to where the men fled.
The two were captured in an area of West 18th Street just west of Lincoln Avenue. A woman also was taken into custody for questioning as police believe she may have been involved in some manner.
On Pine Street, neighbors said they heard the pops of the gunfire. One neighbor had his own surveillance camera system working and showed the video to police.
Police searched a wide area where the two men ran and eventually found two firearms in the 2200 block of W. 17th Street, which is just east of Pine Street and south of West Locust Street.
Police went to the 900 block of Brown Street to investigate the shots fired call there. Shell casings from that incident were collected and will be tested to see if they match the casings found at the scene on Pine Street.
Police will also be able to test the casings to see if they came from either of the weapons found on West 17th Street.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”