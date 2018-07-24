Davenport police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at 9:05 p.m. Monday at Dollar Tree, 1307 E. Locust St.
Police said witnesses reported two black men, said to be in their early 20s and wearing dark clothing, walked into the store. One of the men wielded a handgun and demanded money from an employee.
The men fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was injured.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”