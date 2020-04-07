Davenport police investigate robbery, gunshot victim in separate overnight incidents

Davenport police responded to a robbery call and gunshot victim in the span of 30 minutes early Tuesday.
Police were called at midnight to the Kwik Shop, 303 W. Locust St. to a reported robbery, according to a news release from the department.
Preliminary information indicated a man entered the business indicating he had a weapon (no weapon displayed) and demanded money from the employee.
After obtaining an unspecified amount of cash, he fled.
The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood on his head.
No injuries were reported.
In the second incident, police were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 700 block of W. Locust Street to a report of shots fired.
Officers located a scene, consisting of fired cartridge cases, in the 700 block of W. Locust Street.
As police officers were canvassing the area, they learned of a walk-in gunshot victim at Genesis East Hospital.
The gunshot victim, a male juvenile, was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Preliminary information indicated a dispute with two vehicles chasing one another and shots being fired from at least one of the vehicles. The victim's vehicle was damaged by gunfire.
No other damage or injuries were reported on scene.
Davenport Police Department ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
Quad-City Times
