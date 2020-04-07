Davenport police investigate robbery, gunshot victim in separate overnight incidents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Davenport police responded to a robbery call and gunshot victim in the span of 30 minutes early Tuesday.

Police were called at midnight to the Kwik Shop, 303 W. Locust St. to a reported robbery, according to a news release from the department.

Preliminary information indicated a man entered the business indicating he had a weapon (no weapon displayed) and demanded money from the employee.

After obtaining an unspecified amount of cash, he fled.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood on his head.

No injuries were reported.

In the second incident, police were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 700 block of W. Locust Street to a report of shots fired.

Officers located a scene, consisting of fired cartridge cases, in the 700 block of W. Locust Street.

As police officers were canvassing the area, they learned of a walk-in gunshot victim at Genesis East Hospital.

The gunshot victim, a male juvenile, was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.