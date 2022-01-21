 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Police investigate robbery of credit union
For the second time in exactly one week — almost to the hour — Davenport Police were called to investigate the robbery of a financial institution.

At 4:56 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police were sent to the Family Credit Union, 2238 Jersey Ridge Road, to investigate a report of a bank robbery.

In a news release issued Friday, Police said the suspect entered the credit union and demanded money from a teller. The suspect fled the credit union with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It is the second robbery of a Davenport financial institution in a week.

At 5:22 p.m. Jan. 14, Davenport Police were sent to the Great Southern Bank, 427 W. Kimberly Road, to investigate a report of a robbery. Police said the suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a letter demanding money. The person then fled the bank after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police ask anyone with information about these robberies to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

