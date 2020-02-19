You are the owner of this article.
Davenport police investigate robbery of Davenport Hungry Hobo
Davenport police investigate robbery of Davenport Hungry Hobo

Davenport police are investigating the armed robbery of the Hungry Hobo restaurant, 1432 W. Locust St., Wednesday night.

Police said witnesses described the robber as a heavy-set woman, possibly Caucasian and wearing black clothing and a dark hoodie. The woman pulled a gun and demanded money.

The robbery occurred at 8:57 p.m.

After getting cash, the woman fled the restaurant on foot.

Davenport police ask that anyone with information about the robbery to call the station at 563- 326-6125, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

