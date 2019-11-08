{{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police are investigating an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop in the Village of East Davenport. 

Police said that at 9:52 p.m. Friday a person walked into the convenience store, located at 2242 E. 12th St., displayed a firearm and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

Police are still trying to determine a description of the suspect.

Davenport police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0