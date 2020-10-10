Davenport Police investigate robbery of Kwik Shop on Telegraph Road

Police were called to the store, located at 2805 Telegraph Rd., at 10:15 p.m. A person displayed a handgun and demanded money and then fled the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.