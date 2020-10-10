Davenport Police investigate robbery of Kwik Shop on Telegraph Road

Davenport police are investigating the late Friday armed robbery of the Kwik Shop convenience store on Telegraph Road.
Police were called to the store, located at 2805 Telegraph Rd., at 10:15 p.m. A person displayed a handgun and demanded money and then fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
