 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport Police investigate robbery of Kwik Shop on Telegraph Road
topical

Davenport Police investigate robbery of Kwik Shop on Telegraph Road

{{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police are investigating the late Friday armed robbery of the Kwik Shop convenience store on Telegraph Road.

Police were called to the store, located at 2805 Telegraph Rd., at 10:15 p.m. A person displayed a handgun and demanded money and then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News