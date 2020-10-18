Davenport police investigate rolling shooting incident

Davenport police are investigating a rolling shootout incident involving a white sedan and a dark SUV.

One man walked into Genesis Medical Center-West Campus, Davenport, with a gunshot wound. The man’s condition was not available late Sunday.

The crime scene found by Davenport and Iowa State Patrol officers assisting stretched along West 17th Street from Wilkes Avenue to Pacific Street. Police retrieved shell casings and a bullet.

Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol aided Davenport police in locating evidence.

The first call to report the incident was at 9:43 p.m.

Several residents along the scene called police to let them know they had video of the incident.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

