Davenport police investigate second shots fired call

Davenport police are investigating a second shots fired call that occurred Wednesday, this time in the area of West 14th and Warren streets.

Officers were sent to the scene at 3:20 p.m. where they discovered spent shell casings. In canvassing the neighborhood, police also found two homes and a vehicle had been struck.

No injuries were reported.

This incident remains under investigation.

The first shots fired call of the day in Davenport occurred before noon on West 7th Street between Fillmore and Taylor streets. No one was injured in that incident, but one vehicle was struck.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

