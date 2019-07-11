Davenport police are investigating several shooting incidents that occurred Thursday.
At 3:16 p.m. officers were sent to 2850 Eastern Ave. regarding a reported shooting victim.
Police said that a 26-year-old man went to Genesis Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to an arm and leg.
Officers were able to locate a shooting scene and conducted interviews in the neighborhood.
At 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fire in the area of Bridge Avenue and East 14th Street. Officers found several shell casings and interviewed neighbors. There were no reports of injuries in that incident.
At 8:25 p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of Kimberly Road to investigate a call of shots fired. No injuries were reported in that incident either.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”