Davenport police investigate shooting at strip club

Davenport Police are investigating a shooting at Deja Vu Showgirls, a strip club located at 5220 Grand Ave.
A victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. The condition of the victim has not been released by police.
The shooting was reported at 2:37 a.m. Sunday.
Officers assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene.
Officers canvassed a good portion of Grand Avenue to the north and south of the club, searching for evidence and to see which businesses and apartments in the area have surveillance cameras that may have picked up the incident.
Cars parked in the club's lot had to remain where they were until police cleared the crime scene.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
This story will be updated as information becomes available.