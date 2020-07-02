Davenport police investigate shooting incident on Warren Street

Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday on North Warren Street.

Police were sent to the scene at 7:25 p.m. where they located eight shell casings along the roadway from the 1300 block to the 1500 block of Warren Street.

No injuries or property damage was reported.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

