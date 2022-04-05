Davenport police investigate shooting incident

Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred at 8:29 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of College Avenue.

Officers located a scene in the alleyway that connects Bridge Avenue with Carey Avenue to the west.

Offices recovered shell casings and found three vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.

No injuries or other damages were reported.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.