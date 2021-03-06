Davenport police investigate shooting incident

Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Saturday night outside of 739 Perry St.

A neighbor who was on the telephone with her mother looked at her phone and said she heard the shots at 8:44 p.m.

Officers on the scene found numerous shell casings and bullet fragments, and three vehicles were struck.

There were no reports of injuries.

Most of the shell casings were found outside the Roslyn Apartment building.

Police believe it was another rolling shooting.

Neighbors stepped outside their homes to check their cars for damage as police were investigating the scene.

Several of the buildings in the area have security cameras that police hope captured the incident.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

