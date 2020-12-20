 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport police investigate shooting
topical

Davenport police investigate shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday in the 1500 block of Mound Street.

Police were dispatched to the seen at 7:09 p.m. and collected two shell casings.

Not long afterward a wounded person walked into Genesis Medical Center-West Campus, Davenport.

Police were investigating to see if the man’s wound was related to the shooting on Mound Street.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News