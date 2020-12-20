Davenport police investigate shooting

Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday in the 1500 block of Mound Street.

Police were dispatched to the seen at 7:09 p.m. and collected two shell casings.

Not long afterward a wounded person walked into Genesis Medical Center-West Campus, Davenport.

Police were investigating to see if the man’s wound was related to the shooting on Mound Street.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

