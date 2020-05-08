Davenport police investigate shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One person was wounded Friday in a shooting that occurred at 10 p.m. in an alley behind the 1000-1100 block of Arlington Avenue.

The north-south alleyway connects the 900 block of East 10th Street with the 900 block of East 12th Street.

Neighbors told police they heard at least six shots and heard two cars speed south down the alley.

Police found the victim with a non-life-threatening wound to the leg. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for treatment.

No other injuries or property damage was reported.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

