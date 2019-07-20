Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident in which a car was struck multiple times Saturday afternoon.
Police said the shooting took place at 4:35 p.m. in the 1600 block of Marquette Street, but found the car that had been shot, a Kia Rio, parked in the 700 block of West 11th Street. Those inside the car fled, but police were able to capture one of the victims whom police described as a juvenile male.
No one inside the vehicle was injured.
The car was struck several times on the driver side, with one of the bullets entering the driver’s side front door, and another fragment lodged in the rubber sealing between the two back windows of the driver side back door.
Police are looking for the shooter or shooters.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect, Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”