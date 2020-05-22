Davenport police investigate shots-fired call on West Locust Street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Davenport police were investigating a shots-fired call that occurred at 8:02 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of West Locust Street.

Neighbors reported hearing seven shots, and police found seven shell casings at the entrance to an alley on the south side of West Locust Street in the 1900 block.

One home was struck by a bullet.

Police canvassed the neighborhood talking to witnesses and homeowners, and checking to see which houses have security cameras that may have caught footage of the vehicles involved.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

