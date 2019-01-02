Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident that is thought to have started in the 1000 block of West 15th Street and spread from there.
Police said that neighbors around 1009 W. 15th St. called in a report of shots fired at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday.
Neighbors reported seeing someone on the porch with a gun and several people running from the back of the house.
Police searched the outside of the house for damage, and checked the street for any shell casings.
In another part of town police were involved in a foot pursuit in which two people were taken into custody. It was not known late Wednesday if those two people were involved in the shooting incident.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”