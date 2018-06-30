Davenport police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred at 8:34 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West 11th and Brown streets.
Police found six empty shell casings on the ground.
Witnesses said that the incident began with two men talking in a car when the passenger of the car got out and ran west on West 11th Street. The driver got out of the car and fired off six rounds, taking aim at the man running.
Police at the scene said there were no reports of gunshot victims. Hospitals are required to report gunshot wounds.
The car then sped away but not before people in the area could get a good description that they gave police.
Davenport Police notified the local Quad-City agencies of the shooting and provided a description of the car and the man doing the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip on the mobile apps “CityConnect Davenport , IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”