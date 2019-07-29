Davenport police are investigating a shots-fired call that occurred in the 1300 block of West 13th Street at 11:13 a.m. Monday.
Officers arrived on the scene and discovered shell casings in the street.
No damage was found and no one was injured.
It was the first shots-fired call of the day.
Another shooting occurred at 12:45 p.m. outside of DJay's Fashion, 1344 W. 3rd St. No one was injured in that incident. Police recovered 15 shell casings.
Anyone with information about these incidents can make an anonymous tip by calling the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or leave at tip on the city's mobile apps, "CityConnect Davenport, IA," or "CrimeReports by Motorola."