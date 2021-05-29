Davenport police investigate shots fired in Centennial Park

Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Saturday in the 700 block of Beiderbecke Drive that runs through Centennial Park.

The area is just west of Modern Woodmen Park.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 7:49 p.m.

That area is usually frequented by families gathered under the pavilions, as well as people walking, running or cycling along the bike path and people fishing in the Mississippi River.

Officers recovered three spent shell casings. There have been no reports of injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

