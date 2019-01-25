Davenport police are investigating a shots-fired incident at the Cross Creek apartment complex, 5901 Elmore Ave.
Police were dispatched to the complex at 8:10 p.m. Friday in reference to a call of multiple shots fired.
At least one apartment was struck multiple times, although no injuries were reported. In the parking lot police found at least seven shell casings, and they found one car was struck.
Police are on the scene knocking on doors for witnesses and checking to see if any other apartments or parked vehicles were struck by the gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”