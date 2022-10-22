 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport police investigate shots fired incident at Credit Island Park

Credit Island Park shots fired

Davenport Police Officer Kevin Remley places evidence markers near spent shell casings Saturday night at Credit Island Park. No injuries were reported. 

 Thomas Geyer

Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired incident at Credit Island Park.

Officers were called to the scene at 6:06 p.m.

Police said that numerous people heard shots but could not pinpoint the location from where the shots came.

Officers finally found a scene with 12 spent casings on the north side of the lagoon.

No injuries have been reported.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

