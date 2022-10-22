Davenport police investigate shots fired incident at Credit Island Park

Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired incident at Credit Island Park.

Officers were called to the scene at 6:06 p.m.

Police said that numerous people heard shots but could not pinpoint the location from where the shots came.

Officers finally found a scene with 12 spent casings on the north side of the lagoon.

No injuries have been reported.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”