Davenport Police investigate shots fired incident in Goose Creek Heights neighborhood

Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred at 7:43 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West 63rd Street in the Goose Creek Heights neighborhood.

Police located nine spent shell casings in the street. A house was struck several times, and a car parked in the driveway was struck.

No injuries were reported to people or any of the dogs inside the home.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

