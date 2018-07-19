Davenport police responded to a shots-fired call about 10 a.m. Thursday near 1200 W. 7th Street.
During a canvass of the area, which intersects N. Marquette Street, officers recovered a shell casing and determined a house in the neighborhood was struck by gunfire.
No injuries or other damages were reported. Police are still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”