Davenport police are investigating a report of shots fired that occurred Tuesday in the area of 13th and Sturdevant streets.
Officers responded to the area around 11:30 a.m. and found broken glass from a vehicle in the street.
Preliminary information described a vehicle speeding from the scene. No injuries or damage was reported.
At 12:08 p.m., officers located an unoccupied vehicle with a broken window in an alley in the 2100 block of West 4th Street. The vehicle was suspected of being involved in the shots fired call, police say.
Officers searched the area for possible suspects, and schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution. No suspects were located and the lockdown was lifted.
Detectives are following up. No other information was released Tuesday afternoon.
Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”