Davenport police investigate shots fired incident

Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred in the alley between the 1300 block of North Harrison and Ripley streets Wednesday.

Bullets fired in the incident struck the facade and a window of the Hilltop Groceries and Spirits store, while one flew across Harrison Street and went through a window on the west side of the building at 1313 N. Harrison Street that is home to the Hilltop Offices.

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses to the shooting and looked for area businesses that have video cameras that may have captured the incident.

The shooting occurred at 7:50 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

Officers found about a dozen fresh spent shell casings in the alley between Harrison and Ripley streets. Also found in the alley was a live .22-caliber bullet; however it looked to have been sitting in the alley for quite a while.

At the Hilltop Groceries and Spirits store, officers found several bullet fragments lying on the ground that had ricocheted off the south facade of the store.