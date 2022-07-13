 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Davenport police investigate shots fired incident

  • 0
Davenport shots fired 2

Davenport Police Officer Anh John Nguyen, left, and Davenport Police Evidence Technician Josh Charbo, use a later to try to track the path of a bullet that went through the window of this apartment in the 300 block of East 10th Street during a shots fired incident Wednesday. 

 Thomas Geyer

Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident in the 300 block of East 10th Street where an apartment building was struck by gunfire.

Police were sent to the area at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday after a report of shots fired. 

Police canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses, and checked the streets and sidewalks around the area for any evidence, such as spent shell casings. No casings or other evidence was found. 

However, a bullet went through a top window of an apartment building at the corner of East 10th and Iowa streets. No injuries were reported. 

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davenport man faces pimping charge

Davenport man faces pimping charge

A Davenport man has been charged with pimping after police found text messages with four women discussing prices and times for sexual acts on …

Watch Now: Related Video

US judge rules Subway can be sued over tuna products

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News