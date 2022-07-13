Davenport police investigate shots fired incident

Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident in the 300 block of East 10th Street where an apartment building was struck by gunfire.

Police were sent to the area at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday after a report of shots fired.

Police canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses, and checked the streets and sidewalks around the area for any evidence, such as spent shell casings. No casings or other evidence was found.

However, a bullet went through a top window of an apartment building at the corner of East 10th and Iowa streets. No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”