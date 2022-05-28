Davenport police investigate shots fired incident

Davenport police are investigating a shots fired call in the 1000 block of West 6th Street.

The incident was reported at 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police located and collected numerous spent shell casings, bullets and other evidence from the street and sidewalk in front of 1024 W. 6th St.

Police said the house was hit by bullets fired by a person from across the street. The bullets went through the façade into the home. Children also were outside in front of the house when the incident occurred.

No injuries were reported.

Other evidence was recovered from inside the home.

No one had been arrested in connection with the incident as of late Saturday.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.