Davenport Police investigate shots fired incident

  • 0

Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired incident in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue.

Police were called to the scene about 8:25 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

Officers searched for a scene in the area of Mississippi Avenue and Fulton Court. 

Police checked houses for damage and canvassed the neighborhood all the way down to Kirkwood Boulevard. Police looked for witnesses and to see if any homes in the area had a surveillance camera that captured the incident. 

There were no reports of injuries.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

