topical alert top story

Davenport police investigate shots fired incident

  • Updated
Davenport Police are investigating a shots-fired incident late Friday in which officers found spent rifle casings.

Officers were sent to the area of 619 E. 15th St., at 10:34 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired.

Officers located a scene and recovered several of what were described as rifle casings.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

