Davenport police investigate shots-fired incident
Davenport police are investigating a shots-fired call at a home in the 1100 block of West 14th Street.

Officers were called to 1121 W. 14th St. at 9:32 p.m. after it was reported someone was shooting into the home.

Police located 16 spent shell casings in the alley behind the home. Police also were searching for neighbors in the area who have security cameras that may have recorded the incident.

No injuries were reported. The home and an SUV parked in the alley were struck. 

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

