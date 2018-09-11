Davenport police are investigating a shots-fired report that occurred late Monday afternoon.
The call of shots-fired came in at 4:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of W. Pleasant Street.
Upon arrival police officers canvassed the area and found several shell casings in middle of the street, according to a news release from the police department.
A house in the neighborhood sustained damage as the result of the shooting, police said.
No injuries were reported.
