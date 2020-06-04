Davenport police investigate shots fired incident

Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident in which a house was struck Wednesday night.
Officers were sent to the 1700 block of East 12th Street at 9:57 p.m.
At the scene, officers noticed a house had been struck and located shell casings.
No injuries were reported.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
