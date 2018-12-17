Police are investigating a report of shots fired Sunday morning in Davenport.
The incident occurred about 1 a.m., Sunday in the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue.
According to a news release from the Davenport Police Department, several police units were dispatched to the area.
Upon arrival officers located numerous shell casings and damage to a building.
No injuries were reported as the result of this incident.
This incident being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.