Davenport police investigate shots fired

Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the intersection of East 13th and Judson streets at 10:01 p.m. Thursday.

Police recovered nine shell casings from the intersection. Witnesses at the scene told police they heard multiple shots coming from the area of the intersection and then heard a vehicle drive away.

Neighbors reported no damage to property and police had not received any calls of injuries from area hospitals.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at "qccrimestoppers.com."

