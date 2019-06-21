Davenport police are investigating a stabbing Friday in the 1700 block of Wilkes Avenue.
According to a news release, patrol officers were sent to the area of Five Points, the intersection of West Locust Street, Division Street and Hickory Grove Road, at 1:24 p.m. on a report of a stabbing victim.
Officers then learned that the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park Avenue, in a private vehicle.
Officers found the victim at Genesis West. The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, where it was determined his wound was not life-threatening.
During the investigation it was learned the stabbing had occurred in the 1700 block of Wilkes Avenue.
Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip on one of the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”