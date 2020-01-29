You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport police investigate stabbing death
breaking alert top story

Davenport police investigate stabbing death

{{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police were on the scene of a stabbing death Wednesday night at the Relax Inn located at 6310 N. Brady St.

Police were called to the hotel at 7:54 p.m. 

According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers located a Davenport man who had been stabbed and has suffered life-threatening wounds. 

Paramedics tried to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Relax Inn is the former Knights Inn. 

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309- 762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

3
8
7
25
12

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News