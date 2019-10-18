The Davenport Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing just before 10 a.m. Friday at Pancheros Mexican Grill.
It was unclear if one, or more, person was stabbed, or if the incident happened inside or outside the restaurant at 4888 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport.
At least one ambulance left the parking lot Pancheros shares with neighbor Experimax Computer Store and a number of other retail outlets. A Davenport Crime Scene investigator was on hand.
A Pancheros employee who attempted to start a work shift at roughly 10:30 a.m. was not allowed to enter the restaurant.