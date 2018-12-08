Try 1 month for 99¢

Davenport police are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Friday at Spartans Pub, 2025 Hickory Grove Road. 

Police were dispatched to the scene at 11:03 p.m. Friday. 

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for treatment. His condition was not available late Friday. 

Police did not have a suspect in custody early Saturday. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, or submit an anonymous tip at the city's mobile apps "CityConnect Davenport, IA," or "CrimeReports by Motorola."

