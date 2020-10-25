Davenport police investigate Sunday morning fatal shooting

Davenport police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the 2300 block of West 2nd Street that occurred Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene at 10:59 a.m. to find the body of a man lying on the grass outside of a home. The incident occurred just east of Elmwood Avenue.

Steve Moritz, who lives in the neighborhood, said he heard more than five or six shots.

“I heard the shots,” Moritz said. “They were in very rapid succession. I couldn’t even count them.”

Moritz said he looked at his clock and saw that it was 10:57 a.m. The son of a retired Davenport Police officer, said he heard the 911 calls coming in on his scanner.

When he heard sirens he went around to investigate and saw a man lying near a Buick sedan, the driver’s side door open.

Police talked to residents and canvassed the area for homes and businesses with security cameras. Police said the victim was in his late teens.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

