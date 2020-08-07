Davenport police investigate three shots fired calls late Thursday, early Friday

Davenport police are investigating three confirmed shots-fired calls that occurred late Thursday into early Friday.

Two of the calls occurred at 10:54 p.m. Thursday, with one of the incidents occurring at West 14th and Vine streets. The other incident occurred in the 100 block of West 35th Street where an apartment building was struck numerous times by bullets.

Police located shell casings in the street at both places.

At the scene on West 35th Street, officers located numerous bullet holes in the facade of an apartment building that had been reported struck.

Two apartment units were struck, with bullets also going through the second-story windows of one of the units.

Officers also searched for projectiles inside both of the apartment units.

The third incident occurred at Ted's Mobile Home Park, 3705 W. Locust St., Davenport, at 12:29 a.m. Friday. Police located a trailer home that had been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

