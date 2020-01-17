Davenport police investigate Thursday shooting

Davenport police investigators were called to Genesis Medical Center's East Campus at 8:36 p.m. Thursday where a shooting victim had been admitted.

The man arrived at Genesis in a private vehicle and was treated for a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Investigators said there was a disturbance in the 300 block of East Locust Street which escalated into gunfire. Officers canvased the area and located a scene and a fired cartridge case.

No other injuries or damage was reported.

Investigators are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

