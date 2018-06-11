The Davenport Police Department is investigating two shots fired incidents that occurred Sunday and early Monday.
Police responded about 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Ripley Street, where they recovered shell casings.
The Quad-Cities Chamber, 331 W. 3rd Street, and a parking ramp in the 200 block of Ripley Street was damaged in the shooting.
There were no other reports of property damage. No injuries were reported.
At 4:38 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 5100 block of Western Avenue and discovered shell casings. One home was damaged.
No injuries or other property damage was reported.
Detectives are following up on both incidents. Police said Monday that they do not appear to be related to each other or related to a fatal shooting reported early Saturday.
At 2:06 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a disturbance call with reports of shots being fired in the 800 block of West 4th Street.
Officers found a man who had been shot and provided first aid until medical personnel arrived on scene. The man, later identified as Jason Blair Roberts, 46, of Davenport, was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with life-threatening injuries.
Roberts died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
No other information, including whether any suspects have been identified, has been released as of Monday morning.
Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”