Davenport police investigate two shots fired calls Friday night
Davenport police investigate two shots fired calls Friday night

Davenport police are investigating two shots fired calls that occurred less than 90 minutes apart Friday night. 

In each instance, a house was struck. No injuries were reported in either incident. 

The first shots fired call was reported at 8:02 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Locust Street.

Neighbors reported hearing seven shots, and police found seven shell casings at the entrance to an alley on the south side of West Locust Street in the 1900 block.

One home was struck by a bullet.

Police canvassed the neighborhood talking to witnesses and homeowners, and checking to see which houses have security cameras that may have caught footage of the vehicles involved.

The second shots fired call was reported at 9:22 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 7th Street. 

Police located seven spent shell casings.

Police also canvassed the neighborhood talking to witnesses and checking to see if any of the houses in the area have security cameras that may have recorded the incident or vehicles involved. 

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

