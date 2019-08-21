Davenport police are investigating two shots fired calls that occurred in virtually same location Wednesday.
At 5:55 p.m. officers were sent to an alley north of the 900 block of West Locust Street between Vine and Warren streets for a call of shots fired.
Officers located numerous shell casings and canvassed the area for witnesses.
Shortly before 10 p.m., officers were sent back to the area for another shots fired call.
Officers again located numerous spent bullet casings, about nine, in the alley. Officers also were checking the homes in the area — some of which are old houses that have been converted into apartment buildings — and parked vehicles to see if any had been struck.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or make an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”