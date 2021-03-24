Davenport police investigate woman's death

Davenport police are investigating the death of a woman Wednesday at a home in the 1900 block of West 1st Street.

Police and paramedics were called to the home at 1902 W. 1st St., at 12:10 p.m. for a medical call.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They found a 34-year-old woman who was pronounced dead.

Police did not release any more information about the case late Wednesday.

The home, a 1½-story frame home that was built in 1900, is owned by Saini II LLC of Davenport.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.